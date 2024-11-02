Tim 'Herb' Alexander opens up on his decision to quit Primus

Former Primus drummer Tim 'Herb' Alexander has given a detailed written explanation for his decision to abruptly quit the band last month.

Primus announced in October that Alexander, 59, had quit the band via email, saying he had "lost his passion for playing." The Les Claypool-led outfit vowed to continue and to find a replacement.

Now Alexander has had his say via a detailed statement to Rolling Stone magazine.

He says he "was in a dark place emotionally" and that he "desperately missed my family while on tour and felt very lonely."

He adds: "Over the past months, I've been in a place of deep healing and intensive mental health rehabilitation, learning to confront struggles I've carried for years. In this period of solitude, I've started to see with new clarity what no longer serves me, the people and situations that do not support my well-being, and the parts of my life I need to let go of to find peace and stability."

Alexander underwent open heart surgery in 2014 after suffering a heart attack, but eventually recovered and returned to Primus.

In his latest statement, he says he still feels the impact of the surgery.

"When I first joined Primus, I was 24 years old," he says. "I'm almost 60 now and not just a drummer, but also a husband and a dad. Being a drummer for almost four decades has taken its toll on my body. As I said previously, my body hurts. My hands hurt. My back hurts. Ten years ago, I had open heart surgery and am still dealing with the aftermath.

"For so many years of my life, I slept, breathed and lived the music, giving it everything I had – and often at the expense of both my physical and mental health. Drumming is a strenuous profession – and coupled with touring and performing it can be exhausting on every level.

"But I love drumming and always will. Just as I will always hold so much love and appreciation for our fans, the music we made, the places we went and everything I learned along the way.

"My decision to leave the band was rooted in a deep need to prioritize my mental and physical health. I want to give my family the presence and energy they deserve and take care of myself in a way that allows me to thrive."

Announcing Alexander's departure, Primus said: "As far as future Primus, the band is looking forward to performing in the Dominican Republic with Tool and others.

"Danny Carey has once again graciously offered to fill the drum throne. For Sessanta, Primus plans on searching for the greatest drummer on earth."