Teenage Dreams With Tim Bowness

Tim Bowness has released a brand new video to accompany The Great Electric Teenage Dream – taken from his third solo album Stupid Things That Mean The World, which will be released on July 17 via InsideOut.

The former half of No-Man (a project shared with fellow post-prog artiste Steven Wilson) said: “This is the opening track from Stupid Things That Mean The World, though it was one of the last pieces to be completed for the album. It’s partly rooted in some powerful drum patterns Pat Mastelotto [King Crimson] recorded in 2013, but most of the song came together in one late night live session at NAM Studios in February this year. Subsequently, Colin Edwin, Andrew Booker and Bruce Soord made some additions that helped build the tension in the song further. Stephen Bennett – who I co-wrote the song with – created the video, which has a nice ‘retro-future’ theme running through it that compliments some of the ideas in the lyric.”

Besides Mastelotto, the album features contributions from Phil Manzanera and Peter Hammill, among others – as well as various members of the No-Man and Porcupine casts. It was mixed by Bruce Soord (The Pineapple Thief), and comes relatively hot on the heels of his second solo album Abandoned Dancehall Dreams, which came out last year.

“I’d say that the new album is something of a bolder and more dynamic extension of Abandoned Dancehall Dreams,” Bowness says. “It’s a logical step forward with some surprises, I hope. It’s been really exciting working with my live band on most of the pieces and getting some special contributions… Bruce Soord’s mixing and additional guitar parts have also taken the material to a higher level, I think.”