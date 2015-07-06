Tim Bowness streams Sing To Me

Tim Bowness has launched a stream of his track Sing To Me.

It’s taken from his fourth solo album Stupid Things That Mean The World, set for launch via InsideOut on July 17.

The song started life as a No-Man demo, which he hadn’t heard in over 20 years.

Bowness explains: “Steven Wilson sent it to me in October 2014 for consideration for the reissue of No-Man’s Lost Songs album.

“I’d completely forgotten the song, and on hearing it again couldn’t believe we’d not pursued it further. The No-Man version was skeletal with an improvised, incomplete lyric. It felt special to me and I knew where I’d like to take it musically.”

He describes the result as one of his favourite tracks on Stupid Things, adding: “It reminds me of the early No-Man that I loved, while also feeling very much a part of the music I’m currently making.”

The original demo appears on the bonus disc edition of the follow-up to Abandoned Dancehall Dreams, which is available for pre-order now. Bowness plays three shows in August to support the release:

Aug 25: Bristol Louisiana, UK

Aug 26: London Boston Music Room, UK

Aug 29: Ino Rock Festival, Poland