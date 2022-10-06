Tim Bowness guests with Saro Cosentino on You Are The Story

Tim Bowness guests on You Are The Story from Italian composer and producer Saro Cosentino. You can watch a new video for the song below.

You Are The Story is taken from Cosentino's third album, The Road To Now, which will be released through Cat Sounds Records on October 7.

Bowness guests alongside Van der Graaf Generator singer Peter Hammill, David Rhodes, Trey Gunn and more...

"You Are The Story was my second collaboration with Saro and it was written and recorded over twenty years since we’d first worked together in the late 1990s," says Bowness. "As before, the writing luckily came very naturally.”

Cosentino formed a blues outfit in his late teens but soon became more interested in experimental and electronic music, beginning a lengthy association with the popular Italian singer-songwriter Franco Battiato. The duo co-wrote Italy’s entry to the 1984 Eurovision Song Contest (which Battiato performed in the competition) and collaborated on two operas later in the decade.

Cosentino released a self-titled debut solo album on EMI in 1988 and Ones And Zeroes in 1997.

The Road To Now was recorded in the UK and US as well as at Rome-born Cosentino’s own studio in Prague, with final mixing taking place at Real World in Bath. The album will be available on heavyweight colour vinyl, CD and digital formats.

Pre-order The Road To Now.