Thy Art Is Murder launch Violent Reckoning stream

Thy Art Is Murder have released a lyric video for their track Violent Reckoning.

It features on their third album entitled Holy War, out earlier this year via Nuclear Blast.

It’s been issued to coincide with the Australian outfit’s North American tour with Parkway Drive.

They were due to play tonight’s (October 30) show in Anaheim, California but were banned from taking to the stage at the House Of Blues venue by owners Disney.

The band said: “We are very sorry to announce that due to the narrow-minded, corporate censoring goons over at Disney, we will be unable to join Parkway Drive on their upcoming dates at Anaheim on October 30 and Orlando Lake Buena Vista on November 23.

“We are aware we haven’t played Florida for quite some time now and we are itching to get back down there and play for you guys.”

They launched a video for the title track from their latest album earlier this year.