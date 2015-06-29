Thy Art Is Murder swap fantasy for painful reality

Thy Art Is Murder’s Andy Marsh says the band decided to ditch lyrics based on “fantasy and gore” in favour of “real” issues on their latest album.

The Australian deathcore outfit released third album Holy War today (June 29) and last week made it available to stream in its entirety.

And guitarist Marsh says the lyrical content is based on reality rather than fiction – which the band believe makes it a heavier record than those that came before it.

Marsh tells Seattle Sound Live: “We decided a few years ago that for us at least, lyrics based in fantasy and gore weren’t heavy to us anymore. We live on a real planet in real communities with real problems.

“We felt that those sorts of topics were more relevant to us and more relevant to everyone who is alive today and that we could bring an extra level of emotion and aggression to our music through that.”

On what fans expect from Holy War, Marsh adds: “Forty minutes of unrelenting brutality that hopefully opens up discussion on issues important to us and makes you start a circle pit in your kitchen.”

The band feature in the latest edition of Metal Hammer magazine where they discuss the influences behind the album and why they’re now appealing to the mainstream. It’s out now in print, digital and via TeamRock+.

Thy Art Is Murder will head out on a European tour in August, followed by a string of dates in Australia.

HOLY WAR TRACKLIST

Absolute Genocide 2. Light Bearer 3. Holy War 4. Coffin Dragger 5. Fur And Claw 6. Deliver Us To Evil 7. Emptiness 8. Violent Reckoning 9. Child Of Sorrow 10. Naked And Cold 11. Vengeance (Bonus)

Aug 11: Manchester Sound Control, UK

Aug 12: London Barfly, UK

Aug 13: Sittard Volt, Netherlands

Aug 14: Dinkelsbuhl Summer Breeze, Germany

Aug 15: Trier Summer Blast, Germany

Aug 16: Cologne Underground, Germany

Aug 17: Wiesbaden Schlachthof, Germany

Aug 18: Berlin Cassiopeia, Germany

Aug 19: Munich backstage, Germany

Aug 20: Stuttgart Kellerklub, Germany

Aug 21: Hasselt Pukkelpop, Belgium

Aug 22: Dessau Destruction Derby, Germany

Oct 14: Perth Amplifier, Australia

Oct 15: Adelaide Fowlers Live, Australia

Oct 16: Melbourne Corner Hotel, Australia

Oct 17: Sydney The Factory, Australia

Oct 18: Brisbane Wooly Mammoth, Australia