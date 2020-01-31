Thunder announce five opening acts for their UK arena tour

Thunder have revealed the five opening acts who will join them on their UK arena tour later this year.

It was previously confirmed that the UK outfit would be joined on all dates by special guests Ugly Kid Joe, and today it’s been announced that five more artists – one for each show – will join Thunder across the country in November.

Those Damn Crows will open the Cardiff show, Piston will play in Birmingham, the Kris Barras Band will take to the stage in London, Mason Hill will kick start proceedings in Glasgow, while Massive Wagons will get the party started in Leeds.

Thunder frontman Danny Bowes says: “When we started out, we managed to get on a couple of big supports, and we got a lot out of the opportunities.

“We’ve never forgotten it, so when we announced the shows last November, we made it known that we wanted to have a different opening band for every show.

“I’ll be honest, we had no idea that so many really good ones would be put forward, so it was pretty hard to choose.

“We’re very chuffed with our choices and confident they'll all make the most of the slot, impress the Thunder Massive, and give both us and Ugly Kid Joe a run for our money. Over to you lot!”

The arena tour will be the first time Thunder have played a series of electric headline shows in the country since 2017, with a new studio album promised in time for the tour.

Find further details below.

Thunder 2020 UK arena tour

Nov 19: Cardiff Motorpoint Arena - with Those Damn Crows

Nov 20: Birmingham Resorts World Arena - with Piston

Nov 21: London SSE Arena Wembley - with The Kris Barras Band

Nov 27: Glasgow SEC Armadillo - with Mason Hill

Nov 28: Leeds First Direct Arena - with Massive Wagons