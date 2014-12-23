Thrice tease long-awaited comeback

Californian rockers Thrice have hinted they’ll return next year.

The band have been on hiatus since 2012 and released their eighth album Major/Minor in 2011 via Vagrant Records. Now they’ve posted a black and white image of a recording studio with the words “Thrice 2015” on their website and on Twitter.

Since taking a break from the band in 2012, frontman Dustin Kensrue, guitarist Teppei Teranishi, drummer Riley Breckenridge and bassist Eddie Breckenridge have been involved in other musical projects.

Kensrue has built up a successful solo career and released The Water & The Blood last year and recently announced he was to launch a five-track Christmas EP. Teranishi is involved with side-project Black Unicorn, Riley Breckenridge plays in grindcore outfit Puig Destroyer, while his brother Eddie recently hooked up with Blink-182 mainman Tom DeLonge in Angels & Airwaves.

Earlier this month, the band announced they would reissued Major/Minor on limited-edition yellow vinyl. It’s due for release on January 20 and is currently available to pre-order.