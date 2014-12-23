Trending

Thrice tease long-awaited comeback

Californian rockers could end hiatus with 2015 return

Californian rockers Thrice have hinted they’ll return next year.

The band have been on hiatus since 2012 and released their eighth album Major/Minor in 2011 via Vagrant Records. Now they’ve posted a black and white image of a recording studio with the words “Thrice 2015” on their website and on Twitter.

Since taking a break from the band in 2012, frontman Dustin Kensrue, guitarist Teppei Teranishi, drummer Riley Breckenridge and bassist Eddie Breckenridge have been involved in other musical projects.

Kensrue has built up a successful solo career and released The Water & The Blood last year and recently announced he was to launch a five-track Christmas EP. Teranishi is involved with side-project Black Unicorn, Riley Breckenridge plays in grindcore outfit Puig Destroyer, while his brother Eddie recently hooked up with Blink-182 mainman Tom DeLonge in Angels & Airwaves.

Earlier this month, the band announced they would reissued Major/Minor on limited-edition yellow vinyl. It’s due for release on January 20 and is currently available to pre-order.

