Three Steve Jolliffe solo albums to be reissued

Former Tangerine Dream and Steamhammer member Steve Jolliffe is to have three of his 1980s solo albums reissued through the Repertoire label.

1983's Journeys Out Of The Body, 1984's Japanese Butterfly and 1985's Beyond The Dream have all been remastered and will be released through the Repertoire label on January 27.

Journeys Out The Body, inspired by a journey into other dimensions, includes a bonus track Third Reality, and the booklet features excerpts from Steve’s diary detailing the events which brought about this musical odyssey.

Japanese Butterfly was another musical union of electronic and acoustic sounds, while Beyond The Dream featured vocals on four tracks.

Jolliffe had been in Joint with future Supertramp founder Rick Davies in 1966 before moving to Germany where he hooked up with Edgar Froese and Klaus Schulze in a an early version of Tangerine Dream in 1968. He returned to the band a decade later and featured in 1978's Cyclone album.

Jolliffe has also released over 50 albums as a solo artist.