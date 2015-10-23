Three Dog Night singer Cory Wells dead at 74

Three Dog Night singer Cory Wells has died at the age of 74.

He was a founding member of the group and one of their three vocalists. He had performed with the band right up until last month when he developed severe back pain.

He passed away “unexpectedly” in Dunkirk, New York. Bandmate and fellow singer Danny Hutton says: “It is with deep sadness and disbelief that I must report the passing of Cory Wells, my beloved band mate for over 45 years.

“Cory was an incredible singer – a great performer, he could sing anything. Cory was like a brother in so many ways. We had been together since 1965 and I am in shock at this sudden loss.”

As well as his work in music, Wells served in the US Air Force and was an avid fisherman who appeared on a number of TV sports shows.

He is survived by his wife of 50 years, Mary, and his daughters Coryann and Dawn Marie, as well as five grandchildren.

Earlier this year, Three Dog Night lost keyboardist Jimmy Greenspoon who died at the age of 67 following a battle with cancer.