Three Dog Night's Jimmy dead at 67

Three Dog Night keyboardist Jimmy Greenspoon has died at the age of 67 following a battle with cancer.

Also known for his collaborations with Jimi Hendrix, Eric Clapton, Stephen Stills, Jeff Beck and Linda Ronstadt, he announced last year that he’d been diagnosed with metastatic melanoma, and launched an appeal to raise funds for expenses surrounding his treatment.

Greenspoon said at the time: “I started having strange visions and sensations. My wife took me to the hospital where a CT Scan revealed a brain tumour.

“The tumour was removed on October 13 and diagnosed as a metastatic melanoma. Upon further examination, three spots were found on my right lung and one spot on my liver.”

Three Dog Night confirmed via their Facebook page that he died yesterday (March 11) at his home. The band said: “Jimmy died peacefully at home surrounded by his family. Please keep him and his loved ones in your prayers and your hearts.”

Greenspoon was a member of the band’s classic lineup and continued to work with them until illness stopped him. He helped them achieve 12 gold albums and 21 consecutive Billboard Top 40 hits in the 1960s and 70s.