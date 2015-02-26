Three Days Grace add bonus tracks to Human

Three Days Grace have released details of a limited-edition version of their upcoming album, Human.

The deluxe edition is available to pre-order from the band’s website and includes a second disc featuring live tracks and an alternate take on Human Race.

The package also comes with merchandise including a beanie hat, cover art window sticker, and pictures and notes from each band member.

It’s their first album to feature new vocalist Matt Walst, who replaced Adam Gontier in 2013.

Drummer Neil Sanderson reveals the band relived their younger days by teaming up with producer Gavin Brown for the first time since their 2003 self-titled debut.

He says: “We went back to our roots a bit and recaptured that collaborative feeling of being in a band and bringing out the best ideas in each other.

“Gavin was a huge part of that in the beginning and we feel like we’re back in those days, where we’re high-fiving each other with guitars in our hands.”

Human will be released on March 31 and the band have said they aim to tour further afield this year, including a return to the UK.

Human tracklist

Human Race 2. Painkiller 3. Fallen Angel 4. Landmine 5. Tell Me Why 6. I Am Machine 7. So What 8. Car Crash 9. Nothing’s Fair In Love And War 10. One Too Many 11. The End Is Not The Answer 12. The Real You

Deluxe edition disc 2