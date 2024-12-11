Welsh rockers Those Damn Crows have launched a new single, Still. It comes from the band's upcoming fourth album God-shaped Hole, which is released on April 11, and arrives ahead of this week's mammoth headline show at Cardiff's Utilita Arena.

"Still is an exact time and place where in my mind the thought of ‘the end’ was more comforting than actually being here," says frontman Shane Greenhall. "I don’t reflect with any negativity at all, in fact quite the opposite.

"Thankfully… through music I’m constantly reminded that all thoughts pass, and all forms are temporary, reinforced when I visit my ‘go-to' place on the coast of Southerndown, where I had those thoughts and wrote this song.

"I always sense and feel a contradicting force/truth there, validating just how tiny and insignificant we all are yet how incredibly lucky and fortunate we are to be here at the same time. Whether we’re here or not, been and gone, the world will carry on regardless, but we can choose to make it a better place while we’re here."

Those Damn Crows will embark on a UK tour in March ahead of the album's release. Full dates below.

Those Damn Crows - Still (Official Video) - YouTube Watch On

Dec 14: Cardiff Utilita Arena

Mar 10: Oxford O2 Academy Main Room

Mar 11: Frome Cheese & Grain

Mar 13: Bournemouth Tofs

Mar 14: Norwich Waterfront

Mar 16: Exeter Phoenix

Mar 18: Sheffield Corporation

Mar 19: Lincoln The Drill

Mar 21: Morecambe Alahambra

Mar 22: Edinburgh La Belle

Mar 24: Aberdeen Lemon Tree

Mar 25: Liverpool O2 Academy 2

Mar 27: London 100 Club

Tickets are on sale now.