This year’s Guitar Show is going virtual for the first time

While lockdown restrictions have caused chaos in the music world, the show, as they say, must go on.

Those fearing that the Guitar Show 2020 would be called off needn’t worry as we can confirm that it’ll take place online on September 25 and 26.

The Virtual Guitar Show will be hosted by our friends at MusicRadar, in association with Guitar World, Guitarist, Guitar Player and Total Guitar – and it’s going to be a packed couple of days.

Today it’s been confirmed that Guns N’ Roses guitarist Richard Fortus, along with former GNR shredder Ron 'Bumblefoot' Thal will take part, while King Crimson’s Jakko Jakszyk and funk phenom Cory Wong will also be included, with more names from the guitar world set to be unveiled in due course.

So what can you expect from The Virtual Guitar Show? Well, there will be exclusive exhibits from the world's biggest guitar brands, including Fender, Laney, Yamaha and Ibanez, along with special workshops for everyone – no matter what level of playing you’re at.

You’ll also have access to tips and advice to improve your playing, while musicians will be on hand to let loose with a few special performances. And that’s not all, as there will also be masterclasses, Q&A sessions, demos, clinics and much more.

The Virtual Guitar Show will also be completely free, with special one-off money saving deals also available over the weekend.

Keep your eyes on MusicRadar for all the latest announcements.