This Metallica Vs Steely Dan mash-up is the perfect way to welcome the weekend

We’ve said it before and we'll say it again, mash-up maestro Bill McClintock is one of our very favourite YouTube creators, with a real gift for compacting all sorts of unlikely musical bedfellows and creating something fresh and fabulous.

And he’s only gone and done it again.

This time, the warped wizard of sound has chosen to smash some early days Metallica (Seek And Destroy plus For Whom The Bell Tolls) with some quality Steely Dan funk-jazz (Black Friday) and just a hint of Kiss bombast (Love Gun), and the resulting sonic soup is quite joyous, framing James Hetfield’s blood-lust lyrics in an all-together more jaunty and life-affirming light.

This, of course, is but a hint of the alchemy McClintock can fashion from base metals. You may remember some of his other masterpieces: Ratt vs. Marvin Gaye, Marilyn Manson vs. Mariah Carey, Danzig vs. Donna Summer, Slayer vs. The Bangles, Slayer vs. The B-52s, Slayer vs. Wham, Guns N' Roses vs. Stevie Wonder... everyone a winner, baby.

Protect this national treasure at all costs.