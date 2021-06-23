This is what Drowning Pool’s Bodies sounds like when remixed with the scream of a very angry pup

Remember that Drowning Pool song that was pretty much everywhere at one point in the early noughties? Two decades later, and it’s still one of nu-metal’s ultimate earworms. For those who've presumably have been living under a rock, we’re talking about the malevolent, fist-punching 2001 anthem Bodies.

In a new TikTok, Joe Button has knocked together a slightly less conventional cover of the track, using inspiration from a rowdy K-9.

With a caption overhead that says “let the doggies hit the floor” coupled with a faint image of said creature, Joe gets behind his drum kit to provide his ruthless rendition. However, as Drowning Pool vocalist Dave Williams repeatedly whispers the famed lyrics ‘let the bodies hit floor’, the track breaks out into its intense chorus, and is joined by the yowl of a very angry pup.

And when we say angry, we mean this dog is full-on pissed. Why, you ask? Well, we’re not so sure. But listening to Drowning Pool’s Bodies usually seems to have that effect.

Watch it below: