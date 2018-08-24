This is the setlist from Bring Me The Horizon's secret Reading Festival show

Reading Festival 2018 lurched into life today, with sets from Creeper, Waterparks and more kicking off the weekend's festivities. But one un-billed set took unsuspecting festival-goers by surprise.

For those who haven't been glued to the unfurling Bring Me The Horizon storm, earlier this week the band took to their Instagram to tease that something big was about to happen. After a couple of days of mystery and rampant internet speculation, sure enough, they announced new album Amos, new single Mantra and a slew of UK and European plus Australia and US tour dates.

But today the band went one better, hopping over to Reading Festival to treat revellers to a surprise secret show. They performed their first UK show since 2016 to a Radio 1 tent which was soon packed to the rafters.

Here's what they played in full.

Bring Me The Horizon - Reading Festival 2018 setlist

1. Mantra

2. Throne

3. Can You Feel My Heart?

4. Happy Song

5. Follow You

6. Shadow Moses

7. Antivist

8. Drown