"This is going to be the best show of our career!" Black Veil Brides and Creeper announce spooktacular co-headline Wembley Arena show

US goth rockers Black Veil Brides and UK goth-punk heroes Creeper will team up for a historic show at London's Wembley Arena later this year - and it'll be taking place right before Halloween.

The two bands will co-headline the iconic arena on Devil's Night, Wednesday October 30, marking the latest chapter in an exciting era for both Creeper and Black Veil Brides. Creeper's critically acclaimed third full-length album Sanguivore was voted to Number 1 on 2023's Metal Hammer critics' poll, while Black Veil Brides recently announced the start of their next chapter courtesy of a new EP, Bleeders, due out later this year. Wembley will mark the biggest venue either band has headlined in the UK.

“This is a dream come true!" beams Black Veil Brides frontman Andy Biersack of the Wembley announcement. "Since our very first UK tour over a decade ago it’s been clear that we have an important connection with our audience in England and over the years our shows in London have always been some of the most significant events in our career. Today marks the 15 year anniversary of the release of the music video for Knives And Pens and back then I was just a teenager filled with dreams and ambitions. All these years later in 2024 for us to have the opportunity to headline Wembley Arena is a testament to the unwavering and incredible support of the BVB Army and to do so with our friends in Creeper makes it all the more special. This is going to be the best BVB show of our career and we can’t wait to see everyone on Devil’s Night at Wembley!”

Tickets for the show on sale this Wednesday, June 19, at 10am via Live Nation.