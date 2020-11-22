What's twice as good as a new Eddie Vedder song? Two new Eddie Vedder songs

Pearl Jam's Eddie Vedder has released two new songs. Videos for Matter Of Time and Say Hi were played during the virtual event Ventures Into Cures, which was streamed on Thursday night.

The event aimed to raise awareness and funds for the EB Research Partnership’s mission to find a cure for Epidermolysis Bullosa, a rare genetic skin condition. Say Hi was written for Eli Meyer, a six-year-old afflicted with the condition, while Matter Of Time was introduced by legendary talk show host David Letterman.

"For 33 years I hosted a talk show, and we had the great pleasure of experiencing music on that show every single night, [from] some of the finest performers in the business" says Letterman. "Some came and went, and some made a lasting impression on me... and I'm talking about one particular group: Pearl Jam.

"They were on the show multiple times, and every time they were on the show they blew the roof off the dump. And I'm not talking figuratively. We actually had to repair. Oh my good, the bills.

"They're a band that believes in fighting for big things; for things that matter, giving a voice to the voiceless and recognising injustice, for standing up for what is right."

Also appearing on the broadcast were Judd Apatow, Billie Eilish, Bradley Cooper, Laura Dern, Jimmy Kimmel, Keb' Mo', Luis "King Kong" Ortiz, Adam Sandler, Glen Hansard, Lukas, Micah, & Willie Nelson, Renée Zellweger, and many more.

You can watch all both videos and the Ventures Into Cures stream below, or donate to fund the EB Research Partnership's work.