This guy's hilarious Muse impression means we can never look at Matt Bellamy in the same way again

Muse released their thoroughly decent new album Will Of The People last week, as well as announce a bound-to-be-epic UK stadium tour taking place next summer, so understandably, Devon's favourite power trio are on the minds of many a rock fan right now.

It might be why guitarist Bradley Hall, who describes himself as a"hairy rascal from the UK with a penchant for GUITAR and BEANS" and whose delightfully daft videos have amassed him hundreds of thousands of views on social media, has decided to use the three-piece as the source material for his latest creation.

Taking aim at Muse's hallmark penchant for guitar-shredding histrionics, voice-box-shattering wails and galloping bombast, Hall's newest video claims to represent how Muse sound "to people that don't like them (probably)". Quite frankly, we do like Muse, but even we have to admit that Hall is scarily (and hilariously) close to the mark here.

See what you think for yourselves below. Will Of The People is out now.

2022

Sep 08: Vigo Xacobeo Festival, Spain

Sep 10: Malaga Andalucia Big Festival, Spain

Oct 04: Los Angeles The Wiltern, CA, US

Oct 11: Chicago The Riviera Theatre, IL, US

Oct 14: Toronto The History, Canada

Oct 16: New York The Beacon Theatre, NY, US

Oct 23: Amsterdam Royal Theatre Carre, Netherlands

Oct 25: Paris Salle Pleyel, France

Oct 26: Milan Alcatraz, Italy

2023

May 27: Plymouth Home Park, UK

Jun 20: Huddersfield John Smith's Stadium, UK

Jun 23: Glasgow Bellahouston Park, UK

Jun 25: Milton Keynes Bowl, UK