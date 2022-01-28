This emo cover of Billie Eilish's Happier Than Ever is taking the internet by storm

Calling all emos! If you're one of the many who got uncontrollably excited over the recent When We Were Young festival announcement, this cover of Billie Eilish's Happier Than Ever will be right up your street.

The cover is performed by Loveless, an LA-based alternative rock/emo pop band formed of Julian Comeau and Dylan Tirapelli-Jamail.

Posted on their TikTok account in December 2021, the duo give Eilish's 2021 tearjerker Happier Than Ever an angsty makeover, complete with achingly emotive vocals that will have you raiding your wardrobe for your long-forgotten Punkyfish/Hot Topic hoodie and fingerless gloves.

We're not the only ones who have been shamelessly hammering on the replay button though, as at this time of writing, the clip has 737.7K likes and 3.4M views.

The comments are pretty on the mark too, and reveal exactly what we're all thinking, as one user writes, "I am no longer angsty or emo, I am an adult woman who is married but somehow it's 2009 again and I have all the rage, and an emo swoosh".

While another declares "I'm crying in bed because I miss music like this coming on all the time".

Most viewers however, simply demand for the full song to be released out on streaming platforms. And thankfully, as of last week, it's now available to listen to on all major providers. On Spotify, it even has 399,203 listens already in the bank.

So go on, what are you waiting for? Comb that fringe over into an unforgivable side part and transport yourself back to those hormone-fuelled days where Gerard Way was king. Let's face it though, he still is.

Listen below: