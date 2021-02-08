This cover of Blink-182 in the style of Korn is today’s gift from the internet

From dank memes to inspiring musical endeavours, the internet has proved a particular hotbed of creativity recently. Now, over on TikTok, user Zach MacLachlan has taken the platform's mash up game to a whole new level with a rendition of Blink 182’s All The Small Things in the style of Korn. We know – it doesn't sound like it should work, but it's actually really, really good.

Nu metal and boisterous high school pop-punk might not seem like the easiest of musical bedfellows, but thanks to the vision of one of Zach’s commenters, it's a surprise pairing we can all now enjoy. The version is full of Korn's classic staples, with eerie distorted vocals, the bouncing, clipped guitar riffs and Jonathan Davis-esque screams. All told, it's a remarkably accurate rendition.

In his other videos, Zach does impressions of some of music’s biggest names, such as Kurt Cobain and David Bowie, and even has a cover of Led Zeppelin’s Immigrant Song in the style of Deftones.

Zach’s innovation and knack for seamlessly weaving together sounds has provided him with over 30K followers, with his latest Korn-inspired cover already reaching over 22K likes since being posted yesterday.

And if mash ups aren’t really your thing, be sure to check out Zach’s original music over on his Spotify channel.

Watch the cover below: