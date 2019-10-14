Thin Lizzy's Phil Lynott to be honoured with limited edition €15 coin

The Central Bank Of Ireland have announced that they’ll release a limited edition €15 silver proof coin next month in honour of Thin Lizzy great Phil Lynott.

The vocalist and bassist would have celebrated his 70th birthday this year, with the bank set to release 3000 coins on November 27.

It’ll be the second in a three coin series titled Modern Irish Musicians, which began with Rory Gallagher in 2018 and will continue with The Dubliners’ co-founder Luke Kelly in 2020.

The first Lynott coin will be presented to President Michael D Higgins at St. Kevin’s College in Crumlin – Lynott’s old secondary school.

The coin, which will be priced at €65, will be available to purchase through collectorscoins.ie.

Earlier this month, two €1 stamps – one featuring a portrait of Lynott and the other showing the cover of Thin Lizzy’s Black Rose album, went on sale in Ireland. The pair of stamps were launched to celebrate the band’s 50th anniversary.

It was revealed back in January that a film about Lynott’s life was being planned. Titled Phil Lynott: Songs For While I’m Away, it’ll be directed by Irish filmmaker Emer Reynolds, who’ll be joined by producers Alan Maher and John Wallace of Cowtown Pictures, while Peter Worsley of Eagle Rock Films is also involved.

It’ll feature contributions from Thin Lizzy’s Scott Gorham, Eric Bell and Darren Wharton, Metallica’s James Hetfield, U2’s Adam Clayton, Huey Lewis, Suzi Quatro and more.

Lynott died on January 4, 1986, at the age of 36, while his mother Philomena died earlier this year aged 88.