They Watch Us From The Moon stream 12-minute M.O.A.B.

US heavy prog rock sextet They Watch Us From The Moon have announced that they have signed to the New Heavy Sounds label, home to Welsh doom proggers Mammoth Weed Wizard Bastard, Black Moth and more, and will release their new album, Cosmic Chronicles: Act 1, The Ascension, on May 5.

The band have streamed their 12-minute new song M.O.A.B. (Mother Of All Bastards) which you can listen to below.

"Alien abduction, bases on the Moon and all things Sci-Fi weave through the entire album," the band explain. "As with all science fiction, the story leads into a conversation about what path of destruction humans put themselves on to arrive to the future in such a fantastical way. Mother Of All Bastards was written as a reflection of that in our times. The lyrical imagery paints a very dower picture of a future yet to come and our inability to stop it."

The five track album is described as a "space opera for heavy psych doomers and shoegazers alike" and is is available in a limited edition deluxe vinyl package, featuring a full colour printed outer and inner sleeve, housing an appropriately cosmic, blue and purple swirl disc and also as a limited edition digipack CD and digital download.

Pre-order Cosmic Chronicles: Act 1, The Ascension.

(Image credit: New Heavy Sounds)

They Watch Us From The Moon: Cosmic Chronicles: Act 1, The Ascension

1, On The Fields Of The Moon

2. Space Angel

3. M.O.A.B.

4. Creeper AD

5. Return To Earth