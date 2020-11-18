There’s still time to grab this amazing Jabra Elite 85h headphone deal before the Black Friday rush

When it comes to high performing wireless headphones, Danish audio firm Jabra are a name worth checking out thanks to their top drawer noise cancelling capabilities, brilliant battery life and solid sonic gymnastics.

We’ve spotted a tempting offer on the Jabra Elite 85h ahead of the main Black Friday music deals, with Amazon knocking close to £100 from the RRP – reducing the gold/beige variant from £279.99 down to £180.02.

And is that particular colour combo isn’t quite to your tastes, Jabra’s Titanium Black and Navy Blue creations are down to £219 – a thoroughly decent saving of 22%.

Jabra Elite 85H: Was £279.99, now £180.02, save £99.97

There’s almost £100 off the RRP on the Jabra 85H over-ear headphones right now at Amazon. Comfortable with an amazing battery life, these are just the ticket – and at this price, they’re hard to beat.View Deal

So, what are you getting for your money with the Jabra Elite 85h? The most eye-popping detail is their amazing battery life, which locks in at a whopping 41-hours. Coupled with fast charging, that’s quite a feat. These over-ear cans also boast great audio along with impressive noise-cancelling capabilities. They also have Alexa built in so you can control your sounds without lifting a finger.

