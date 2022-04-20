There's another new Jackass film coming and we can hardly contain our excitement

Netflix have confirmed that there's a new Jackass film coming our way, scheduled to arrive on the streaming platform on May 20.

To celebrate the news, a teaser video documenting a previously unseen stunt known as the Swingset Gauntlet has been shared.

The announcement of Jackass 4.5 is unexpected, considering the comedy pranksters' most recent film, Jackass Forever, was released just two months ago.

It's understandable though, given that Jackass Forever grossed more than $70 million worldwide at the box office. Now, in the follow-up film, the thrill-seeking team have collated all the best bits that didn't make the original cut.

Speaking to Screenrant, Jackass star Johnny Knoxville says, “Oh it's stacked! It is great. There's so many great bits that did not make this film. So it's stacked. You're going to like it.”

Recently-recruited Jackass newbie Rachel Wolfson told Uproxx : “There’s a lot of stuff that you guys didn’t get to see that will be in 4.5 and I’m very excited for that to come out as well.”

She added: “But they got so much good content for this movie, that 4.5 will be such a great movie as well.”

Announcing the forthcoming film, Netflix declared: "Get ready for more stunts and stupidity with Jackass 4.5, an all-new feature film featuring the whole crew! Here's a small taste of what you can expect when it premieres May 20 on Netflix... This is the Swingset Gauntlet!"

Watch the clip below: