There's a Motley Crue box set coming and splatter vinyl freaks will be delighted

Motley Crue are to release their first five albums in a new box set, Crucial Crue: The Studio Albums 1981-1989. The albums were previously collected together as a 40th anniversary cassette box for Record Store Day in 2021, but this will be the first time the set will be available on vinyl and CD.

The five vinyl albums will come in five fancy colour variants, detailed as follows.

Too Fast For Love: White/Black Splatter

Shout At The Devil: Yellow/Black Splatter

Theater Of Pain: Hot Pink Magenta/Black Splatter

Girls, Girls, Girls: Cyan Blue / Black Splatter

Dr Feelgood: Coke Bottle Green / Oxblood Splatter

The albums will be housed in a black slipcase with foil lettering, but there doesn't seem to be any other literature or memorabilia included. The set will be released on February 17, and is available to pre-order now. Full tracklist below.

In other Motley Crue news, Tommy Lee's new video is absolutely unhinged.

(Image credit: BMG)

Crücial Crüe: The Studio Albums 1981-1989 tracklist

Too Fast For Love

Live Wire

Come On And Dance

Public Enemy #1

Merry-Go-Round

Take me To The Top

Piece Of Your Action

Starry Eyes

Too Fast For Love

On With The Show

Shout At The Devil

In The Beginning

Shout At The Devil

Looks That Kill

Bastard

God Bless The Children Of The Beast

Helter Skelter

Red Hot

Too Young To Fall In Love

Knock ‘Em Dead, Kid

Ten Seconds To Love

Danger

Theatre Of Pain

City Boy Blues

Smokin’ In The Boys Room

Louder Than Hell

Keep Your Eye On The Money

Home Sweet Home

Tonight (We Need A Lover)

Use It Or Lose It

Save Our Souls

Raise Your Hands To Rock

Fight For Your Rights

Girls, Girls, Girls

Wild Side

Girls, Girls, Girls

Dancing On Glass

Bad Boy Boogie

Nona

Five Years Dead

All In The Name Of…

Sumthin’ For Nuthin’

You’re All I Need

Jailhouse Rock (Live)

Dr. Feelgood

T.N.T. (Terror ‘N Tinseltown)

Dr. Feelgood

Slice Of Your Pie

Rattlesnake Shake

Kickstart My Heart

Without You

Same Ol’ Situation (S.O.S.)

Sticky Sweet

She Goes Down

Don’t Go Away Mad (Just Go Away)

Time For Change