There's a Motley Crue box set coming and splatter vinyl freaks will be delighted

Motley Crue are to release their first five albums in a new box set, Crucial Crue: The Studio Albums 1981-1989. The albums were previously collected together as a 40th anniversary cassette box for Record Store Day in 2021, but this will be the first time the set will be available on vinyl and CD.
The five vinyl albums will come in five fancy colour variants, detailed as follows.
Too Fast For Love: White/Black Splatter
Shout At The Devil: Yellow/Black Splatter
Theater Of Pain: Hot Pink Magenta/Black Splatter
Girls, Girls, Girls: Cyan Blue / Black Splatter
Dr Feelgood: Coke Bottle Green / Oxblood Splatter
The albums will be housed in a black slipcase with foil lettering, but there doesn't seem to be any other literature or memorabilia included. The set will be released on February 17, and is available to pre-order now. Full tracklist below.
In other Motley Crue news, Tommy Lee's new video is absolutely unhinged.
Crücial Crüe: The Studio Albums 1981-1989 tracklist
Too Fast For Love
Live Wire
Come On And Dance
Public Enemy #1
Merry-Go-Round
Take me To The Top
Piece Of Your Action
Starry Eyes
Too Fast For Love
On With The Show
Shout At The Devil
In The Beginning
Shout At The Devil
Looks That Kill
Bastard
God Bless The Children Of The Beast
Helter Skelter
Red Hot
Too Young To Fall In Love
Knock ‘Em Dead, Kid
Ten Seconds To Love
Danger
Theatre Of Pain
City Boy Blues
Smokin’ In The Boys Room
Louder Than Hell
Keep Your Eye On The Money
Home Sweet Home
Tonight (We Need A Lover)
Use It Or Lose It
Save Our Souls
Raise Your Hands To Rock
Fight For Your Rights
Girls, Girls, Girls
Wild Side
Girls, Girls, Girls
Dancing On Glass
Bad Boy Boogie
Nona
Five Years Dead
All In The Name Of…
Sumthin’ For Nuthin’
You’re All I Need
Jailhouse Rock (Live)
Dr. Feelgood
T.N.T. (Terror ‘N Tinseltown)
Dr. Feelgood
Slice Of Your Pie
Rattlesnake Shake
Kickstart My Heart
Without You
Same Ol’ Situation (S.O.S.)
Sticky Sweet
She Goes Down
Don’t Go Away Mad (Just Go Away)
Time For Change