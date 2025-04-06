"There will be no event called 'Fyre 2' in Playa del Carmen." Grand plans to revive disastrous event come as a surprise to the resort city supposed to be hosting it

A Mexican resort city named as the host for Fyre Festival 2 has denied all knowledge of the event.

Billy McFarland – the man behind the disastrous first Fyre Festival in 2017 and who later served four years behind bars for defrauding investors of $27.4 million – recently launched plans for Fyre Festival 2.

But after he named Playa del Carmen as the host city, the local municipality released a statement distancing itself from any such event. The statement (translated from Spanish) reads: "There will be no event called 'Fyre 2' in Playa del Carmen. There is no record or planning. This government prioritizes order, security, and truth.

"No such event with that name will take place in our city. There is no existence of a registry nor plans that would indicate such an event taking place in this municipality."

Fyre 2 is advertised as taking place from 30 May to 2 June 2025 with tickets on sale for $1400 to $25,000.

McFarland said in a social media post: "We'll have DJ, rappers, reggae artists, pop stars, but also athletes, divers, models, pilots and creators who will lead the experiences for our guests.

"Fyre is all about these intimate experiences. We'll have dozens of artists in a private party-like setting. Fyre is all about the people you'll meet, the memories you'll make and the stories that you will be able to tell for the rest of your life."

Playa del Carmen is not the first location to deny it would be hosting Fyre Fest 2.

In February, McFarland said it would be taking place in Isla Mujeres near Cancun in Mexico. The town's tourism chief responded: "We have no knowledge of this event, nor contact with any person or any company about it. For us, this is an event that does not exist."

McFarland's prison sentence came about after the original Fyre Fest – branded as a luxury event – failed to deliver on many of its promises. Social media posts documenting the fraudulent fiasco set the internet alight and the saga was exposed in a pair of documentaries – Netflix's Fyre: The Greatest Party That Never Happened and Hulu's Fyre Fraud.

