Therapy? share new single Joy, announce Hard Cold Fire album, May in-store gigs

By Paul Brannigan
published

Watch the video for Joy, the first taste of Therapy? album number 16, Hard Cold Fire

Therapy?
(Image credit: Tom Hoad)

Therapy? have shared their video for new single Joy, the first taste of their forthcoming 16th studio album Hard Cold Fire.

The follow-up to 2018's Cleave, Hard Cold Fire is set for release on May 5 via Marshall Records.

"We didn't want to make a lockdown record,” says vocalist/guitarist Andy Cairns, “because people have been through enough. When we began to rehearse the songs, we realised there was an empathetic quality to them. We wanted to make something that was a bit more relatable, and less standoffish and claustrophobic - which we have a history of, and it stands in places - but we wanted to make something more approachable and open."

The rather bleak opening verse of the album's first single reads:

'Another day
Another deadener
Another dull routine
The same grey ritual
Tethered to the pantomime of Western ennui'

Cairns says: "Joy started with a term from Waiting for Godot, by Samuel Beckett, this wonderful line: 'habit is a great deadener'. I just love that word, 'dead-en-er'. It's an amazing word. People get themselves into these habits, and the next thing you know, their life is over and they've only lived in a very small circle of experience, often through choice, which is scary."

Watch the video for Joy below:

To tie in with the album's May release, Therapy? will embark on a short series of in-store record shop gigs.

The trio will play:

May 08: Bristol, Rough Trade
May 09: Nottingham, Rough Trade
May 10: London, Banquet Records
May 11: Oxford, Truck

The album artwork and track-listing can be seen below:

1. They Shoot the Terrible Master
2. Woe
3. Joy
4. Bewildered Herd
5. Two Wounded Animals
6. To Disappear
7. Mongrel
8. Poundland of Hope and Glory
9. Ugly
10. Days Kollaps

Hard Cold Fire artwork

(Image credit: Marshall Records)
Paul Brannigan
Paul Brannigan
Contributing Editor, Louder

A music writer since 1993, formerly Editor of Kerrang! and Planet Rock magazine (RIP), Paul Brannigan is a Contributing Editor to Louder. Having previously written books on Lemmy, Dave Grohl (the Sunday Times best-seller This Is A Call) and Metallica (Birth School Metallica Death, co-authored with Ian Winwood), his Eddie Van Halen biography (Eruption in the UK, Unchained in the US) emerged in 2021. He has written for Rolling Stone, Mojo and Q, hung out with Fugazi at Dischord House, flown on Ozzy Osbourne's private jet, played Angus Young's Gibson SG, and interviewed everyone from Aerosmith and Beastie Boys to Young Gods and ZZ Top. Brannigan lives in North London and supports The Arsenal.