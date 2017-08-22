Theory Of A Deadman introduce 'positive change' of sound in opioid abuse song

Canadian rockers Theory Of A Dead Man have announced details of their new album, Wake Up Call, the follow-up to 2014’s Savages.

They’ve also released a video for Rx, an atmospheric piece of acoustic pop-rock that examines America’s problem with opioid addiction.

Wake Up Call was recorded in London with producer Martin Terefe, who’s previously worked with the likes of Christina Aguilera, James Blunt and Ron Sexsmith.

“Progress is impossible without change,” say the band. “And those who cannot change their minds cannot change anything. Our new record, Wake Up Call reflects a positive change in our sound moving forward. We created this record from a place of complete freedom.

“It felt like a natural one, as well. This is a new chapter for us and the live shows will reflect that. Visually and musically we’re gonna step it up and are so excited for our fans to see and hear the new Theory.”

Wake Up Call is released on October 27, but is available to pre-order now. The band are currently on tour in the US (dates below). Tickets are on sale now.

Wake Up Call Tracklist

Straight Jacket Rx Echoes Wake Up Call PCH G.O.A.T Loner Time Machine Glass Jaw Po Mouth Wicked Game

Theory Of A Dead Man Tour Dates

Aug 22: Exhibition Park Lethbridge, Canada

Aug 26: Kentucky State Fair, Louisville, KY

Sep 29: Skyway, Minneapolis, MN

Sep 30: 7 Flags Event Center, Des Moines, IA

Oct 01: Sonic Boom, Janesville, WI

Oct 03: Express Live! Columbus, OH

Oct 04: Delmar Hall Saint Louis, MO

Oct 06: Deluxe at Old National Centre, Indianapolis, IN

Oct 07: St. Andrews Hall, Detroit, MI

Oct 08: Intersection, Grand Rapids, MI

Oct 10: Bogart’s, Cincinnati, OH

Oct 11: House of Blues Cleveland, Cleveland, OH

Oct 13: Sherman Theater, Stroudsburg, PA

Oct 14: Upstate Concert Hall, Clifton Park, NY

Oct 15: Aura, Portland, ME

Oct 17: Theatre of Living Arts, Philadelphia, PA

Oct 18: Starland Ballroom, Sayreville, NJ

Oct 20: Rams Head Live, Baltimore, MD

Oct 21: The Underground, Charlotte, NC

Oct 22: Orange Peel, Asheville, NC

Oct 24: The Masquerade, Atlanta, GA

Oct 25: House of Blues New Orleans, New Orleans, LA

Oct 27: Click’s, Tyler, TX

Oct 28: Aztec Theatre, San Antonio, TX

Oct 29: House of Blues Houston, Houston, TX

Oct 31: Canton Hall, Dallas, TX

Nov 01: Cain’s Ballroom, Tulsa, OK

Nov 03: The Cotillion, Wichita, KS

Nov 04: Granada, Lawrence, KS

Nov 06: Bourrbon Theatre, Lincoln, NE

Nov 07: Gothic, Denver, CO

Nov 09: Knitting Factory Concert House, Boise, ID

Nov 10: The Wilma, Missoula, MT

Nov 11: Kntting Factory, Spokane, WA

Nov 13: Showbox at the Market, Seattle, WA

