Triggerfinger ditch the guitar and ramp up the bass for Colossus

Belgian stars Triggerfinger have launched the second video from their upcoming album Colossus, which is released via Mascot Records this Friday. The new video is for the album’s title track, and follows the release of Flesh Tight in May.

For the recording of Colossus (the song), Triggerfinger abandoned the guitar and recorded with two basses, giving the song an aggressive, driving feel. “Ditching the guitar really opened up the groove,” says frontman Ruben Block, “and the combination of two bass guitars was very intriguing, sonically. It was heavy, but fresh at the same time. Images and pieces of conversations flashed through my mind, like a collage, and over this monumental groove I began to chant: ‘Colossus! Colossus!’ It stuck.”

Colossus (the album) was produced by Mitchell Froom and engineered by Tchad Blake, who’ve worked with the likes of Los Labos, Elvis Costello, Paul McCartney, Bonnie Raitt, Richard Thompson, Tom Waits, Arctic Monkeys, The Black Keys, U2, and Pearl Jam.

“We’ve been fans of Mitchell Froom’s work for a long time, but working with your heroes can be a dangerous thing,” says Block. “Mitchell proved to be comforting and challenging at the same time. He opened so many doors for us, and with Colossus he put us on track for the next few years.

“The previous albums were all built on roaring energy and the live interaction between the three of us,” he continues. “That was not our main concern anymore. This time the song would be king. ‘Anything goes’, that was our motto. Acoustic instruments, samples, keyboards, percussion, two bass guitars: as long as they served the song, we were happy.”

Colossus is released this Friday, and can be pre-ordered now. Triggerfinger visit the UK for five dates in October, before heading out on a European tour that includes two dates at the 2000-capacity Ancienne Belgique in Brussels (full dates below).

Triggerfinger Tour Dates

Aug 25: Rock for Churchill, Vroutek, CZ

Sep 02: Tuckerville Enschede, NL

Oct 04: The Hope & Ruin, Brighton, UK

Oct 05: The Key Club, Leeds, UK

Oct 07: King Tuts Wah Wah Hut, Glasgow, UK

Oct 08: The Cluny, Newcastle Upon Tyne, UK

Oct 09: The Deaf Institute, Manchester, UK

Oct 10: 100 Club, London, UK

Oct 17: Jazzhaus Freiburg, Freiburg Im Breisgau, DE

Oct 18: Mascotte Zurich, CH

Oct 19: Kaserne, Basel, CH

Oct 22: Dornbirn Conrad Sohm, Dornbirn, AT

Oct 23: Ampere / Muffatwerk, München, DE

Oct 25: Festsaal Kreuzberg, Berlin, DE

Oct 26: U Bazyla Poznan, PL

Oct 27: Klub Pralnia, Wroclaw, PL

Oct 28: Klub Proxima, Warsaw, PL

Nov 06: A38, Budapest, HU

Nov 07: Flex, Vienna, AT

Nov 09: MMC, Bratislava, SK

Nov 13: ZOOM, Frankfurt, DE

Nov 14: Werk 2, Leipzig, DE

Nov 16: Gleis 22, Münster, DE

Nov 17: Molotow, Hamburg, DE

Nov 18: Helldorardo, Eindhoven, NL

Nov 22: Universum, Stuttgart, DE

Nov 23: Gebaude 9, Cologne, DE

Nov 25: Elysee Montmartre Paris, FR

Nov 28: John Dee, Oslo, NO

Nov 29: Trashpop, Kristiansand, NO

Nov 30: Tou Scene Stavanger, NO

Dec 01: Hovlerie, Haugesund, NO

Dec 02: Garage, Bergen, NO

Dec 07: Melkweg Max, Amsterdam, NL

Dec 08: Melkweg Max, Amsterdam, NL

Dec 09: Melkweg Max, Amsterdam, NL

Dec 13: den Atelier Luxembourg City, LU

Dec 14: Ancienne Belgique, Brussels, BE

Dec 15: Ancienne Belgique Brussels, BE

Dec 16: Aeronef, Lille, FR

