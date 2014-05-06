Them Crooked Vultures, Opeth + more on tonight's Metal Hammer Show

Another Bank Holiday has been drunk away, so how are we supposed to get ourselves in the party mood now? Especially on a Tuesday! Well you're lucky the Metal Hammer Radio Show doesn't take a day off – here's what's coming your way tonight.

We’ll be playing tracks from the Dave Grohl/Josh Homme/John Paul Jones supergroup Them Crooked Vultures, and expanding our minds with the sometime brain-bending antics of Opeth, A Perfect Circle, Ayreon and Voivoid. Plus choice cuts from Dead Letter Circus, Cynic and Oceans Of Slumber.

And as ever, we’re not just playing you the greatest metal tunes you’ll hear on the radio, we’re talking about the big issues… and tonight it’s Jeremy Paxman. Arguably the best TV interviewer around today is stepping down from Newsnight after 25 years. But who on Earth could replace him? Our money is on David Moyes.

The Metal Hammer Radio Show is on at 9pm on Team Rock Radio and DAB.