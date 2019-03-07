The Zombies celebrated in new box set

British psychedelic rockers The Zombies have their career celebrated with a new box set In The Beginning, out now through Demon Records.
Released just prior to the band's induction into the Rock And Roll Hall of Fame this March, the set is book-ended by the two ‘proper’ albums that the band recorded, Begin Here and Odessey And Oracle. In between, Early Days and Continue Here round up the band’s various A-sides, B-sides and EP tracks.
The fourth LP faithfully recreates the R.I.P. album, an intended posthumous release of overdubbed outtakes that was shelved when new prog band Argent emerged from the ashes of The Zombies. The whole set is housed in a rigid slipcase. The albums are pressed on different coloured 180 gram vinyl.
In the meantime, Zombies singer Colin Blunstone has a series of solo shows lined up in April. He will play:
Apr 04: Kinross The Green Hotel
Apr 05: Pocklington Arts Centre
Apr 06: Hull Minster
Apr 09: Grayshott Folk Club
Apr 10: Milton Keynes The Stables
Apr 11: Wolverhampton Robin
Apr 12: Fletchling Trading Boundaries
Apr 13: Fletchling Trading Boundaries
Apr 24: Cardiff Earl Haig Club
Apr 25: Wimborne Tivoli Theatre
Apr 26: London Borderline
Apr 27: Herne Bay Kings Hall