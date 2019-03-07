The Zombies celebrated in new box set

British psychedelic rockers The Zombies have their career celebrated with a new box set In The Beginning, out now through Demon Records.

Released just prior to the band's induction into the Rock And Roll Hall of Fame this March, the set is book-ended by the two ‘proper’ albums that the band recorded, Begin Here and Odessey And Oracle. In between, Early Days and Continue Here round up the band’s various A-sides, B-sides and EP tracks.

The fourth LP faithfully recreates the R.I.P. album, an intended posthumous release of overdubbed outtakes that was shelved when new prog band Argent emerged from the ashes of The Zombies. The whole set is housed in a rigid slipcase. The albums are pressed on different coloured 180 gram vinyl.

In the meantime, Zombies singer Colin Blunstone has a series of solo shows lined up in April. He will play:

Apr 04: Kinross The Green Hotel

Apr 05: Pocklington Arts Centre

Apr 06: Hull Minster

Apr 09: Grayshott Folk Club

Apr 10: Milton Keynes The Stables

Apr 11: Wolverhampton Robin

Apr 12: Fletchling Trading Boundaries

Apr 13: Fletchling Trading Boundaries

Apr 24: Cardiff Earl Haig Club

Apr 25: Wimborne Tivoli Theatre

Apr 26: London Borderline

Apr 27: Herne Bay Kings Hall