The Wonder Years debut I Don't Like Who I Was Then

The Wonder Years have made a track from their upcoming album No Closer To Heaven available to stream.
I Don’t Like Who I Was Then is the fourth track on the band’s fifth album, which is released on September 4 via Hopeless Records. The track is available as an instant download for fans who pre-order the album.
The Wonder Years previously made the song Cigarettes & Saints available to stream. They are on a widespread North American tour and play the UK early next year with Enter Shikari.
NO CLOSER TO HEAVEN TRACKLIST
- Brothers & 2. Cardinals 3. A Song For Patsy Cline 4. I Don’t Like Who I Was Then 5. Cigarettes & Saints 6. The Bluest Things on Earth 7. A Song For Ernest Hemingway 8. Thanks For The Ride 9. Stained Glass Ceilings 10. I Wanted So Badly To Be Brave 11. You In January 12. Palm Reader 13. No Closer To Heaven
THE WONDER YEARS UK TOUR DATES
Feb 18: Glasgow Academy
Feb 19: Edinburgh Corn Exchange
Feb 20: Nottingham Arena
Feb 22: Bournemouth International Centre
Feb 23: Cardiff Arena
Feb 25: Manchester Victoria Warehouse
Feb 27: London Alexandra Palace