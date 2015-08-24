The Wonder Years debut I Don't Like Who I Was Then

The Wonder Years have made a track from their upcoming album No Closer To Heaven available to stream.

I Don’t Like Who I Was Then is the fourth track on the band’s fifth album, which is released on September 4 via Hopeless Records. The track is available as an instant download for fans who pre-order the album.

The Wonder Years previously made the song Cigarettes & Saints available to stream. They are on a widespread North American tour and play the UK early next year with Enter Shikari.

NO CLOSER TO HEAVEN TRACKLIST

Brothers & 2. Cardinals 3. A Song For Patsy Cline 4. I Don’t Like Who I Was Then 5. Cigarettes & Saints 6. The Bluest Things on Earth 7. A Song For Ernest Hemingway 8. Thanks For The Ride 9. Stained Glass Ceilings 10. I Wanted So Badly To Be Brave 11. You In January 12. Palm Reader 13. No Closer To Heaven

Feb 18: Glasgow Academy

Feb 19: Edinburgh Corn Exchange

Feb 20: Nottingham Arena

Feb 22: Bournemouth International Centre

Feb 23: Cardiff Arena

Feb 25: Manchester Victoria Warehouse

Feb 27: London Alexandra Palace