Wonder Years debut Cigarettes & Saints

The Wonder Years have released a video for their track Cigarettes & Saints.

It’s taken from their fifth album No Closer To Heaven – out on September 4 via Hopeless Records.

It was recorded in Los Angeles with veteran producer Steve Evetts (Suicide Silence, The Dillinger Escape Plan, Architects), while the video was directed by Jeremi Mattern.

He says: “Check out the new music video I directed for The Wonder Years! Truly honoured to work with a such a great band.”

No Closer To Heaven is the follow-up to 2013’s The Greatest Generation, which TeamRock named as one of its Modern Classics last year. It’s available to pre-order in a variety of bundles.

The band are currently on tour across the US and will return to the UK in February supporting Enter Shikari.

No Closer To Heaven tracklist

01. Brothers & 02. Cardinals 03. A Song For Patsy Cline 04. I Don’t Like Who I Was Then 05. Cigarettes & Saints 06. The Bluest Things on Earth 07. A Song For Ernest Hemingway 08. Thanks For The Ride 09. Stained Glass Ceilings 10. I Wanted So Badly To Be Brave 11. You In January 12. Palm Reader 13. No Closer To Heaven

Feb 18: Glasgow Academy Feb 19: Edinburgh Corn Exchange Feb 20: Nottingham Arena Feb 22: Bournemouth International Centre Feb 23: Cardiff Arena Feb 25: Manchester Victoria Warehouse Feb 27: London Alexandra Palace