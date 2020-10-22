The Wildhearts to release double live album 30 Year Itch 'while we're still alive'

The Wildhearts will release a live album, 30 Year Itch, on December 4. The album captures the classic reformed lineup – Ginger Wildheart, CJ Wildheart, Ritch Battersby and Danny McCormack – at their fiery best, during last year's Renaissance Men and Diagnosis tours.

"There are a few authorised bootleg live albums of The Wildhearts doing the rounds," says Ginger, "but as soon as Danny rejoined the band I knew I had to capture the classic Wildhearts line up on record. There were a few reasons for this, the main one being that we're still alive, which is a situation that could change at any second with this group.



"I also wanted people to hear how insanely powerful The Wildhearts are as a live band. Pounding drums, chainsaw bass and bombastic guitar riffs, all underpinning harmony vocals and huge anthemic songs that every member of the audience sings like a football crowd. It's a surprisingly emotional blend of noise, passion and unity.



"As far as I'm concerned this is a classic album by a unique band playing timeless songs that don't fit into any established genre. Is it rock? Is it punk? Who cares, it's The Wildhearts."

"Timeless songs with all you mad bastards singing your hearts out on," adds Dave Draper, who mastered the album. "What’s not to like? Ginger gave me two instructions: 'Loud guitars and loud crowd'… I didn’t have a choice in either as that’s what was captured during the recording, Thank you for making my job a lot easier, guys!”

30 Year Itch will be released on December 4 and will be available as an exclusive limited edition coloured vinyl version, plus a CD release containing four exclusive postcards.

Renaissance Men was voted Classic Rock's Best Album Of 2019.





The Wildhearts Thirty Year Itch tracklist

1 - Dislocated

2 - Everlone

3 - Suckerpunch

4 - Anthem

5 - Diagnosis

6 - TV Tan

7 - The Jackson Whites

8 - Let Em Go

9 - Vanilla Radio

10 - Urge

11 - Mazel Tov Cocktail

12 - Sick Of Drugs

13 - Someone Who Won’t Let Me Go

14 - The Revolution Will Be Televised

15 - Caffeine Bomb

16 - Love U Til I Don’t

17 - I Wanna Go Where The People Go