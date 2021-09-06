The Wildhearts release frenzied new single Splitter, 'a righteous riff and some shouting'

The Wildhearts marked the release on Friday of new album 21st Century Love Songs with a new video for Splitter.

The fourth single to be lifted from 21st Century Love Songs, Splitter bursts into life with an archetypally frantic riff, something frontman Ginger Wildheart says set the tone for the whole album.

“Splitter was the first song that I wrote for the new album," says Ginger. "The one where I thought "Oh fuck, I can hear us playing that, it's gonna be filthy, especially live.

"I sent the riff to Ritch straight away, as I always do when I get an idea I'm excited about, and he was into it right off the bat. That's the thing with new Wildhearts songs, until there's a big, dirty riff in the bag you can't move on and write the rest of the album. It all starts with a righteous riff and some shouting. And I hope it always begins that way. If you ain't got the riffs then you ain't got shit."

The Wildhearts have previously released Remember These Days, Sort Your Fucking Shit Out and Sleepaway from 21st Century Love Songs. The band are currently on tour in The UK (dates below).

Sep 06: Frome Cheese & Grain

Sep 08: Manchester Academy 2

Sep 09: London Electric Ballroom

Sep 10: Norwich Waterfront

Sep 11: Brighton Chalk

Sep 12: Bournemouth Madding Crowd

Sep 15: Wolverhampton KKs Steel Mill

Sep 16: Gloucester Guildhall

Sep 17: Newcastle Boiler Shop

Sep 18: Leeds Stylus

Sep 20: Galashiels Mac Arts

Sep 21: Stirling Tolbooth

Sep 22: Aberdeen The Lemon Tree

Sep 24: Sheffield Foundry

Sep 25: Southampton Engine Rooms

Oct 01: Skegness Great British Alternative Festival

Oct 02: Milton Keynes MK11

Oct 15: Northampton Roadmender

Oct 16: Cornwall Rocks

Oct 17: Bristol The Fleece

Nov 04: Great Yarmouth Hard Rock Hell

Nov 05: Birmingham MMH Radio 10 Year Birthday Bash

Nov 11: South Shields Hedworth Hall

Nov 12: Inverness Monsterfest

Dec 09: Buckley Thu Tivoli

Dec 10: Kendal Brewery Arts

Dec 11: Stockton Georgian Theatre

Dec 12: Hull Asylum

Dec 13: Reading Sub 89

Dec 15: Nottingham Rock City