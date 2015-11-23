The Wilde Flowers album set for reissue

The Wilde Flowers’ self-titled debut album has been remastered ahead of a 2016 reissue.

The record – released in 1965 – was the only album by the act widely considered as the archetypal Canterbury scene music group and is officially sanctioned by guitarist and saxophonist Brian Hopper as well as Robert Wyatt.

The pair are among a list of prog stars who were, at various times, part of The Wilde Flowers lineup. The Wilde Flowers will be available from January 8 via Retroworld on double CD.

Kevin Ayers, Hugh Hopper, Mike Ratledge and Pye Hastings all feature on the album.