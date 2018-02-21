The Who’s Live At The Fillmore East from 1968 set for release

The Who’s performance from the Fillmore East in New York from April 1968 is to be released later this year on 2CD and 3LP.

The band were due to perform four shows over two nights on April 5 and 6 that year – but fearing social unrest following the assassination of Dr Martin Luther King on April 4, venue owner Bill Graham decided on just one show per night.

The performances were recorded by the band’s tour manager Kit Lambert but due to an fault, only part of the first night was recored. Eventually, a bootleg was unearthed and it’s now been fully restored, mixed and remastered by long-time Who sound engineer Bob Pridden.

The Who Live At The Fillmore East 1968 will be released on April 20 via UMC and will come with a 12-page booklet including new liner notes and photos.

The second CD in the package features My Generation which turns into a 30-minute jam with the climax said to be a “guitar-smashing and drum demolishment!”

Meanwhile, it’s also been announced that guitarist Pete Townshend will mark the 45th anniversary of his debut solo album Who Came First with a reissue which will launch on the same day via UME.

The 2CD set will feature eight previously unreleased songs and will include new liner notes from Townshend and a 24-page booklet with rare photographs.

Both The Who Live At The Fillmore East 1968 and Who Came First are now available for pre-order. Find details below.

The Who Live At The Fillmore East 1968 tracklist

CD1

Summertime Blues Fortune Teller Tattoo Little Billy I Can’t Explain Happy Jack Relax I’m A Boy A Quick One My Way C’mon Everybody Shakin’ All Over Boris The Spider

CD2

My Generation

Pete Townshend Who Came First tracklist

CD1

Pure And Easy Evolution Forever’s No Time At All Let’s See Action Time Is Passing There’s A Heartache Following Me Sheraton Gibson Content Parvardigar

CD2

His Hands The Seeker (2017 edit) Day Of Silence Sleeping Dog Mary Jane (Stage A Version) I Always Say (2017 Edit) Begin The Beguine (2017 edit) Baba O’Reilly (Instrumental) The Love Man (Stage C) Content (Stage A) Day Of Silence (Alternate Version) Parvardigar (Alternate take) Nothing Is Everything There’s A Fortune In Those Hills Meher Baba In Italy Drowned (live in India) Evolution (live at Ronnie Lane Memorial)

