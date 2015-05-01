The Who’s 1982 Shea gig set for release

The Who’s 1982 show from Shea Stadium in New York is to be released for the first time, it’s been announced.
Live At Shea Stadium 1982 was recorded during the band’s US tour to promote their 10th album It’s Hard, which featured Kenney Jones on drums.
It’ll launch on DVD, Blu-ray and digital formats on June 29 via Eagle Rock Entertainment and is the latest release to mark the band’s 50th anniversary.
The group are currently on tour across North America, with frontman Roger Daltrey recently insisting “the scars of age” have added rather than detracted to their live sound.
They’ll return to the UK to headline the British Summer Time festival at London’s Hyde Park on June 26.
Live At Shea Stadium 1982 tracklist
- Substitute 2. I Can’t Explain 3. Dangerous 4. Sister Disco 5. The Quiet One 6. It’s Hard 7. Eminence Front 8. Behind Blue Eyes 9. Baba O’Riley 10. I’m One 11. The Punk And The Godfather 12. Drowned 13. Tattoo 14. Cry If You Want 15. Who Are You 16. Pinball Wizard 17. See Me Feel Me 18. Love Reign O’er Me 19. Long Live Rock 20. Won’t Get Fooled Again 21. Young Man Blues 22. Naked Eye 23. I Saw Her Standing There 24. Summertime Blues 25. Twist and Shout