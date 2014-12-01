Roger Daltrey joins wedding band

The Who frontman Roger Daltrey gatecrashed a hotel wedding on Saturday night, and jammed a version of classic track I Can’t Explain with the function band – even though they didn’t know it.

The surprise performance took place at the Mar Hall Hotel near Glasgow, ahead of The Who’s performance at the city’s SSE Hydro venue last night.

And Midlothian outfit Milestone, who were playing the wedding reception of Susan and Carl Smith, were delighted to have Daltrey join in – although they admit they didn’t know his material.

The group have posted a video of the moment and say: “Nearly forgot… Roger popped in to wish the bride and groom well, and was very nice about the band. In fact he even wanted to do a song. As we don’t really cover any Who songs we had to busk.”

Describing the moment as “dream come true,” guitarist Graeme Allan says: “It was both a complete pleasure and an honour. I can’t thank Roger enough – what a gentleman!”

The Who are currently playing their 50th anniversary tour, which is set to be their last. They’ll wind up the world trek with a return to Hyde Park on June 26 next year.

Nov 30: Glasgow SSE Hydro

Dec 02: Leeds First Direct Arena

Dec 05: Nottingham Capital FM Arena

Dec 07: Birmingham NIA

Dec 09: Newcastle Metro

Dec 11: Liverpool Echo Arena

Dec 13: Manchester Phones 4U Arena

Dec 15: Cardiff Motorpoint

Dec 17: London O2 Arena