The Who announce The Who Hits Back! tour dates for the US and Canada

The Who are set to return to the road with a lengthy North America tour booked for the spring and autumn, and guitarist Pete Townshend promises it’s not a farewell trek from the legendary Londoners.

Billed as “an evening of music heavy on classics from Tommy, Quadrophenia, Who’s Next, and their 2019 LP Who, in addition to selections from their other albums” the group’s The Who Hits Back! tour will launch on April 22 at the Hard Rock in Fort Lauderdale, Florida and continue through to May 28 at Bethel Woods Center of the Arts in Bethel, New York, before pausing for the summer. It will then resume in Toronto on October 2 and run through to a November 4/5 climax in Las Vegas. Daltrey and Townshend will be joined by local orchestras at every show.

The Who Hits Back! tour dates are as follows

Apr 22: Hard Rock Ft. Lauderdale, FL

Apr 24: VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena Jacksonville, FL

Apr 27: Amalie Arena Tampa, FL

Apr 30: New Orleans Jazz Festival, LA



May 03: Moody Center ATX Austin, TX

May 05: American Airlines Center Dallas, TX

May 08: The Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion The Woodlands, TX

May 10: Paycom Center Oklahoma City, TX

May 13: FedEx Forum Memphis, TN

May 15: TQL Stadium Cincinnati, OH

May 18: TD Garden Boston, MA

May 20: Wells Fargo Center Philadelphia, PA

May 23: Capital One Arena Washington, D.C.

May 26: Madison Square Garden New York City, NY

May 28: Bethel Woods Center of the Arts Bethel, NY



Oct 02: Scotiabank Arena Toronto, ON

Oct 04: Little Caesars Arena Detroit, MI

Oct 07: UBS Arena Elmont, NY

Oct 09: Schottenstein Center Columbus, OH

Oct 12: United Center Chicago, IL

Oct 14: Enterprise Center St. Louis, MO

Oct 17: Ball Arena Denver, CO

Oct 20: Moda Center Portland, OR

Oct 22: Climate Pledge Arena Seattle, WA

Oct 26: Golden 1 Center Sacramento, CA

Oct 28: Honda Center Anaheim, CA



Nov 1: Hollywood Bowl Los Angeles, CA

Nov 4: Dolby Live Las Vegas, NV

Nov 5: Dolby Live Las Vegas, NV

“It’s not a farewell tour,” Pete Townshend tells Rolling Stone.com. “Apart from anything else, we still have people who have tickets for the U.K. 2019 tour. We’re very, very keen to do that tour and we’ll be doing that tour in 2023, I think. But I’m I’m talking about stuff I don’t really know about. I don’t have any guarantees, like everybody else. I don’t really know for sure what’s going to happen next month.”