The War Of The Worlds Immersive Experience set to open in London

An interactive adventure based on Jeff Wayne’s Musical Version of The War of The Worlds will open in London later this month.

Jeff Wayne’s The War of The Worlds: The Immersive Experience will take advantage of the 22,000-square foot multi-level space at The Old London Metal Exchange, and give fans the chance to live through the Martian invasion on 1898.

Cutting edge technology will be used including VR headsets, augmented reality and holograms, while “multisensory storytelling techniques will stimulate the senses” allowing visitors to “smell the grass and feel the chill of the story’s famous Horsell Common and physically feel the ground shake as the first cylinder lands.”

Live and virtual actors will guide small groups as they crawl and slide through the various scenes at the site to give them the full-on experience.

The whole event will last 110 minutes, including a 20 minute intermission in the immersive Red Weed Bar.

The event is being presented by TwoTW Immersive and DotDotDot.

