The video of that guy skateboarding to Fleetwood Mac is being auctioned for $500K

As we look back on the passing year, we all know that a lot of weird shit has happened. Right now, we’re thinking back to the time when a guy named Nathan Apodaca went viral on TikTok for skateboarding whilst drinking a bottle of Ocean Spray to Fleetwood Mac’s 1977 hit Dreams.

He caused such a ruckus across the web that even Stevie Nicks herself was found partaking in the action of parodying the clip. Not only that, but the track returned to the Billboard Hot 100 for the first time since its release. For Apodaca, his TikTok was the gift that just kept giving – he became verified on various social media platforms, started his own merchandise line, got his own manager and even received a gift from Ocean Spray of his own cranberry-coloured truck.

That original video is now being sold off as an NFT for an incredibly hefty sum, starting at $500K. So, a few questions. Firstly, an NF what now? We hate to be the token oldies of the internet, sat at home shaking our sticks at the screen, but sometimes the absurdity of it all really leaves us feeling a bit muddled.

But rather than something plucked from one of Elon Musk's more potent fever dreams, NFTs do appear to be a real thing. Well, sort of. According to Wikipedia, NFT stands for “non-fungible token”. It’s essentially “a unit of data on a digital ledger (a blockchain) where each unit can represent a unique digital item, and thus the units are not interchangeable. NFTs can represent digital files such as digital art, audio, video, and other forms of digital creative work.” Confused? Yeah, don’t worry, we are too.

In its NFT form, the video will just show the footage Apodaca took on his phone, but without Dreams playing in the background, and no logo on the Ocean Spray bottle. Therefore, any company wishing to use this clip for their gain will be able to do so if they win the auction. We imagine there will be quite the scramble, considering it was one of the biggest trends of last year.

So, lessons from today – the internet has no bounds to its marketing potential and secondly, we've still got a lot to learn.