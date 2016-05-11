The Treatment's Mitch Emms on negative reaction to his TV talent show past

The Treatment frontman Mitch Emms says he couldn’t care less what rock purists think about his TV talent show background.

Emms’ performances on the 2013 series of The Voice brought him to the band’s attention and they got in touch when previous vocalist Matt Jones left last year.

But he says he still faces some cynicism from people who try to “discredit” him as an artist.

He tells TeamRock: “There are a lot of people out there who would discredit me as a singer because I’ve been on a show like that.

“But it’s not something I really think about or care about, because the The Voice is one part of 12 years of me doing music. I don’t care.”

Drummer Dhani Mansworth agrees that Emms’ background isn’t important, saying: “You always get people who are rock purists who believe going on talent shows isn’t a good thing. But as long as the talent’s there, it shouldn’t matter.”

The Treatment’s latest album Generation Me is their first with Emms on vocal duties and the singer says he hopes it shows what he’s capable of.

He adds: “I hope I’ve brought something to the party and I hope that when people listen to Generation Me they hear a step forward for the band.

“But I don’t think it goes too far away from what the band envisioned they wanted to be in the first place.”

As for the future, Emms is looking forward to starting work on the follow-up to Generation Me, when he will be involved in the creative process.

“A lot of the album was written when I joined and they were doing a lot of the songs live, testing them out with Matt,” Emms says.”

“In regards to us doing another album, it will be good to be at the beginning of the writing process for that.”

Mansworth adds: “At the moment we’re just looking to tour as long as possible with this album. We’ve been talking to our agent about maybe a big support and another headline tour.”

The Treatment have a handful of dates left on their headlining UK tour.

May 11: Manchester Satan’s Hollow, UK

May 12: Nottingham Rescue Rooms, UK

May 13: London O2 Academy Islington, UK

