The Struts announce Remember the Name US tour

Brit rockers The Struts have announced a US tour. The 26 shows of the Remember My Name tour will commence at The Fillmore in Detroit, MI, on June 16, and come to a halt at another Fillmore, in Philadelphia, PA, on July 22. Support at all shows comes from Detroit six-piece Mac Saturn, and tickets are on sale now (opens in new tab).

The news caps a busy week for The Struts, who released a new EP, Unplugged at EastWest, last weekend. The four song collection, which was recorded at the famed EastWest studio facility on West Sunset Boulevard in Hollywood, was made in conjunction with guitar manufacturer Taylor, and featured two of the band's own songs alongside covers of Oasis and Michael Jackson tunes.

The band have also confirmed the availability of a limited edition timepiece gift set, designed by frontman Luke Spiller. Limited to just 400 units, the Misfit Imprint X The Struts Black Gold Limited Edition Set is available from watches.com (opens in new tab) and misfit.com (opens in new tab).

The Struts

Jun 16: Detroit The Fillmore, MI

Jun 18: Grand Rapids GLC Live at 20 Monroe, MI

Jun 20: Indianapolis Egyptian Room at Old National Centre, IN

Jun 22: Minneapolis First Avenue, MN

Jun 23: Chicago Riviera Theatre, IL

Jun 24: Madison The Sylvee, WI

Jun 25: St Louis The Pageant, MO

Jun 27: New Orleans The Civic Theatre, LA

Jun 28: Austin Emo’s Austin, TX

Jun 29: Oklahoma City Diamond Ballroom, OK

Jul 01: Atlanta The Eastern, GA

Jul 02: Orlando The Beacham, FL

Jul 03: Fort Lauderdale Revolution Live, FL

Jul 05: Charleston Charleston Music Hall, SC

Jul 07: Charlotte The Fillmore Charlotte, NC

Jul 08: Kirtland Wonderstruck 2023, OH

Jul 09: Nashville Brooklyn Bowl Nashville, TN

Jul 11: Columbus The Bluestone, OH

Jul 12: Mckees Rocks Roxian Theatre, PA

Jul 14: Harrisburg Xl Live, PA

Jul 15: New York The Rooftop At Pier 17, NY

Jul 16: Washington 9:30 Club, DC

Jul 18: Boston House Of Blues Boston, MA

Jul 19: Portland Aura, ME

Jul 21: Hampton Beach Hampton Beach Ballroom, NH

Jul 22: Philadelphia The Fillmore, PA