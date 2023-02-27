Watch The Struts play unplugged versions of Oasis and Michael Jackson classics

Derby rockers The Struts have released a new EP, Unplugged at EastWest. The four song collection was recorded at the famed EastWest studio facility on West Sunset Boulevard in Hollywood, and was made in conjunction with guitar manufacturer Taylor.

The session was the first in what Taylor are describing as a series of "Unplugged (sort of)" events, and features two original tracks – recent single Fallin' With Me and unreleased TikTok favourite Pretty Vicious – plus covers of Michael Jackson's Stranger In Moscow and Supersonic, originally recorded by Oasis.

"We loved teaming up with Taylor Guitars to play this intimate, unplugged set at the legendary EastWest Studios in LA," says Struts frontman Luke Spiller. "Not only did we get to play a few new originals, but myself and Adam both chose a special cover that embodies our individual introductions to music."

Unplugged at EastWest is available via streaming services now, while the video footage has been made available via Taylor's YouTube channel (below).

In other Struts news, the band have confirmed the availability of a limited edition timepiece gift set, designed by Spiller.

"Inspired by his unique, rebellious style and unyielding determination to keep time on his side and take advantage of every moment, this box set quickly became a passion project for him," say Misfit, the manufacturer. "This timepiece can be worn as a watch, a necklace pendant, or a pocket watch. The box set comes with a crystal embellished Daddy Cat pendant."

Spiller has also taken to Instagram to post an unboxing video.

"Hurry and get yours now," he warns. "Before they run out."

Limited to just 400 units, the Misfit Imprint X The Struts Black Gold Limited Edition Set is available from watches.com and misfit.com.