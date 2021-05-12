The Stranglers share video for And If You Should See Dave… a tribute to keyboard player Dave Greenfield

The Stranglers have shared the video for their new single And If You Should See Dave... - a tender tribute to their late keyboard player Dave Greenfield, who died of COVID last May.



The video takes viewers on a journey through Los Angeles, including stops at significant Stranglers venues such as the legendary Whisky A Go Go club where the English punks played four shows in 1980, and the Regent Theatre where the group played their last ever US show with Greenfield. Throughout the film, hints of the late keyboard player are glimpsed.



The Stranglers’ bassist JJ Burnel says, “We wanted to create a feeling of space, after all one of us was missing. Dave was a bit of a petrol head, he loved fast cars. The only time we made a video with a car was when we were in LA and with the help of a Hollywood cameraman and a Stranglers’ friend, Dave Stump, we drove around the city in a 1964 Ford Mustang. That was the video for All Roads Lead to Rome. It felt appropriate to use that west coast psychedelic feel of the music to convey the mystery of Dave.”



Introduced by the lyric “And if you should see Dave, say Hello...” the poignant but upbeat single has a shimmering melodic beauty reminiscent of The Byrds, states that Greenfield “didn’t fear death” and contains the simple, affecting line “This is where your solo would go...” as it draws to a close.



“We wanted to celebrate Dave’s life,” bassist JJ Burnel tells Classic Rock, “and hopefully people can hear our love for him in it. Obviously when you’ve known someone for 45 years and then they’re not around anymore it leaves a gaping hole in your life.”



The single is the first taste of the new Stranglers album Dark Matters, which is set for release on September 10. Dave Greenfield features on eight of the album’s 11 tracks.