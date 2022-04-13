The Stranger Things season 4 trailer is surprisingly metal AF

Stranger Things' season 4 trailer has arrived and it features a whole load of shredding and gnarly monsters

Stranger Things Season 4
The Stranger Things series 4 Vol.1 trailer has finally arrived, and we can't control our excitement.

Scheduled to arrive on Netflix on May 27, the full length teaser has got us readying the popcorn for a good old fashioned binge watch.

So, what's this season got in store for us? Well, within the trailer, there's multiple mind-blowing scenes and huge season hints: from Eleven causing explosions with her mind to some unexpected appearances of various characters, *cough cough* is Hopper dead, or isn't he? We NEED to know.

Most importantly though, it looks pretty darn metal. There's one scene where a nimble-fingered guitarist shreds whilst standing upon a dark and decrepit ledge, which makes us believe that metal has found its way to the series' alternative dimension, the Upside Down.

Also, throughout the trailer, Journey's Separate Ways (Worlds Apart), from their 1983 album Frontiers can be heard, which is of course, arguably one of their more heavy songs.

What's more, this season looks like it's going to be riddled with monsters. No longer do these guys creep around swimming pools, snatching innocent, spectacle-wearing school friends (JUSTICE FOR BARB!), they're flying around like something out of a Jurassic Park film.

As characters worryingly discuss an upcoming war, we're additionally treated to a glimpse at of some of the gnarly creatures waiting to attack, who, by the looks of them, would sit quite comfortably on the front of a metal album cover.

A full synopsis of the series reads: "It’s been six months since the Battle of Starcourt, which brought terror and destruction to Hawkins. Struggling with the aftermath, our group of friends are separated for the first time – and navigating the complexities of high school hasn't made things any easier. In this most vulnerable time, a new and horrifying supernatural threat surfaces, presenting a gruesome mystery that, if solved, might finally put an end to the horrors of the Upside Down."

Before we drop any more trailer spoilers, check it out below:

