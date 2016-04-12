The Story So Far frontman Parker Cannon kicks selfie-taking fan off stage

The Story So Far frontman Parker Cannon violently kicked a female fan off stage during the band’s Toronto show.

The fan-shot video was from the pop-punk outfit’s show at the Toronto Mod Club. It shows Cannon kicking the girl off stage as she attempted to take a selfie.

This is not the first time the singer has been embroiled in controversy for violence towards fans who come on stage. Last June, Cannon also kicked a concertgoer who came up from the crowd for a selfie at their show in Houston, Texas.

Mod Club manager Jorge Dias admits he’s never seen anything like it in the their 14 years of operation and says The Story So Far have been banned from the venue.

He tells CBC: “We are appalled by the actions of the singer. That was a very cowardly act.”

The Story So Far have yet to comment on the incident.